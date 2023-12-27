Advisory Alpha LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.52. The stock had a trading volume of 319,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,415. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $77.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.75.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.2249 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

