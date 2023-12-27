Advisory Alpha LLC Reduces Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Advisory Alpha LLC reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $4.82 on Wednesday, hitting $261.43. 45,679,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,349,063. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 2.26. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.24.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,722 shares of company stock worth $5,526,538. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

