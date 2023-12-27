Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 5,991 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Advisory Alpha LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,991 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $5,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,778,000 after purchasing an additional 587,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,130,000 after purchasing an additional 780,518 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $49.79. The stock had a trading volume of 133,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,710. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.03 and a one year high of $51.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.58.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

