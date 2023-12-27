Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 6,146 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Advisory Alpha LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,146 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $36,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $39.33. 1,574,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,218,996. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.86 and its 200 day moving average is $36.89. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.08 and a 52 week high of $39.40.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

