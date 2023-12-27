Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 755 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Advisory Alpha LLC lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 98,818.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,451,792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,906,784 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 41,880.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689,938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,975,565,000 after acquiring an additional 83,329 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after purchasing an additional 554,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after buying an additional 3,216,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:DE traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $399.92. The company had a trading volume of 183,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,354. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $395.84.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Deere & Company

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.