AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 109.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $136.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $118.81 and a 12 month high of $157.37.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

