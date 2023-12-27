Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Shares Sold by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,981 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned about 0.07% of Aehr Test Systems worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 253.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,830,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,565 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,867,000 after acquiring an additional 187,337 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,623,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,639,000 after purchasing an additional 314,973 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 64,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aehr Test Systems

In related news, Director Howard T. Slayen acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.20 per share, with a total value of $28,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 186,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,516,957.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Howard T. Slayen acquired 700 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.20 per share, for a total transaction of $28,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 186,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,516,957.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 955 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $35,955.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,348.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of AEHR opened at $29.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $844.13 million, a P/E ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 1.99. Aehr Test Systems has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.26.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 million. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 24.89%. Research analysts forecast that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

Featured Articles

