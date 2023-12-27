Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AFL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Aflac by 7.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Aflac by 14.7% in the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Aflac by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 24,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 9.1% in the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 28,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the third quarter valued at $248,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,949.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,949.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,315 shares of company stock worth $13,420,962 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE AFL opened at $81.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $84.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.37. The firm has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AFL

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.