AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Holdings Lifted by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 99,144.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 315,085,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,408,508,000 after purchasing an additional 314,767,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AGCO by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,453,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,424,000 after buying an additional 106,593 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in AGCO by 7,866.4% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,589,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,695,000 after buying an additional 3,544,052 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in AGCO by 4.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,318,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,153,000 after acquiring an additional 140,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AGCO by 0.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,440,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Price Performance

Shares of AGCO stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,376. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $109.81 and a one year high of $145.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.33.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.70. AGCO had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on AGCO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.40.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

