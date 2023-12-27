AGNC Investment Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NASDAQ:AGNCM)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

AGNC Investment has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGNCM opened at $24.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.05. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $24.20.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

