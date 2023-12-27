AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
AGNC Investment Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AGNCL opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $19.78 and a 1 year high of $23.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.87.
About AGNC Investment
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AGNC Investment
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- The truth behind NIO’s 60.0% upside
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Liquidia: Court victory the awakening of an industry giant?
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- T-Mobile is suddenly the industry gem with analyst target boosts
Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.