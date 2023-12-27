AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN) Increases Dividend to $0.69 Per Share

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.6884 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from AGNC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

AGNC Investment has increased its dividend by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 0.4 %

AGNC Investment stock opened at $25.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.38. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $23.52 and a 12-month high of $26.18.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

