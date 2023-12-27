Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lessened its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $252.34 per share, for a total transaction of $2,523,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 659,673 shares in the company, valued at $166,461,884.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $274.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.63 and a 12-month high of $320.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $272.52 and a 200 day moving average of $284.96.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.