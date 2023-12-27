Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Bought by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after purchasing an additional 104,426,113 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Albemarle by 93,459.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,086,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,803,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077,720 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Albemarle by 33.8% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $754,405,000 after purchasing an additional 853,971 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,157,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,265,928,000 after purchasing an additional 575,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $299,021,000 after acquiring an additional 432,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $344.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.32.

Albemarle Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Albemarle stock traded down $4.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $147.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,382,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $112.00 and a 1 year high of $293.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.97.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

