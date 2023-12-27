Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 466.7% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $2,424,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BABA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. HSBC dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.20.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.71. 11,493,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,567,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $192.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.60. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $70.08 and a 1 year high of $121.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.91.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

