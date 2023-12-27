Alliance Trust (LON:ATST) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,108.00

Alliance Trust (LON:ATST – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,108 ($14.08) and last traded at GBX 1,107.35 ($14.07), with a volume of 92351 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,094 ($13.90).

Alliance Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,049.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,034.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 765.03 and a beta of 0.69.

Alliance Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.34 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. Alliance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,748.25%.

Alliance Trust Company Profile

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

