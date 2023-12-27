AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

ALVR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered AlloVir from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Leerink Partnrs cut AlloVir from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AlloVir from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America lowered AlloVir from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered AlloVir from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALVR. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in AlloVir by 27.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in AlloVir by 315.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AlloVir in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of AlloVir during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALVR stock opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59. AlloVir has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $85.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.03.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts predict that AlloVir will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

