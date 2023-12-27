AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.75.
ALVR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered AlloVir from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Leerink Partnrs cut AlloVir from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AlloVir from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America lowered AlloVir from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered AlloVir from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.
View Our Latest Report on AlloVir
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
AlloVir Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of ALVR stock opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59. AlloVir has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $85.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.03.
AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts predict that AlloVir will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.
About AlloVir
Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AlloVir
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Could Cleveland-Cliffs be the next steel company to be acquired?
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Markets love XPO, your stuff still needs to get where it’s going
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- CRISPR Therapeutics sets sights on gene-editing cures for disease
Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.