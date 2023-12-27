Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. Almaden Minerals has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 22.82, a current ratio of 22.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAU. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Almaden Minerals by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 186,277 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 415,244 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198,088 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $28,000.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

