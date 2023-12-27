Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Sets New 52-Week High at $357.23

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $357.23 and last traded at $355.92, with a volume of 76981 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $347.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $199.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Up 2.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $265.33 and its 200 day moving average is $220.03.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $741.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.00 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 50.24%. Analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 41.01 EPS for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.07%.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,712,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,609 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 672,615 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,551,000 after acquiring an additional 83,700 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter valued at about $1,291,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 24.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 644,364 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,908,000 after purchasing an additional 127,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile



Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

