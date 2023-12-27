Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Up 10.3%

Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) shot up 10.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.01. 2,900,519 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 4,094,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.20 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.97.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.39 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.90.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 16.96% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 771,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after buying an additional 37,677 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Altice USA by 22.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 35.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

