Amazon Com Inc. Has $158,000 Stock Holdings in Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT)

Amazon Com Inc. decreased its stake in Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT – Free Report) by 92.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458,285 shares during the period. Owlet comprises about 0.0% of Amazon Com Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Amazon Com Inc.’s holdings in Owlet were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OWLT. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Owlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Owlet in the second quarter worth $26,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Owlet in the third quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owlet by 348.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 125,977 shares during the last quarter.

Get Owlet alerts:

Owlet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OWLT remained flat at $5.82 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,570. Owlet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $9.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.49.

Owlet Company Profile

Owlet ( NYSE:OWLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter.

(Free Report)

Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. It offers smart monitoring products, which includes Dream Sock accompanying Owlet Dream App allows parents to view their baby's sleep quality indicators, such as waking, heart rate, and movement; and the Dream Sock Plus based on same core technology as the Dream Sock, which is designed to grow with the children from new born to five years through an expanded fabric sock sets primarily for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OWLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.