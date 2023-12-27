Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Amdocs comprises approximately 1.4% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,428,000. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the third quarter worth approximately $470,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 0.5% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 509,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 81,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Amdocs by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.30. 122,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,040. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $78.38 and a 52-week high of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.92.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 38.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amdocs in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.80.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

