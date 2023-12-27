American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) Shares Acquired by Goldstein Advisors LLC

Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,753 shares during the quarter. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Goldstein Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Goldstein Advisors LLC owned about 4.64% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $15,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TAXF traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.94. 1,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,374. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $50.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.19.

About American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

