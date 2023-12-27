American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Position Reduced by Clarity Financial LLC

Clarity Financial LLC decreased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2,343.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.46.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.71. The stock had a trading volume of 458,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,108,977. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $98.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.96.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.