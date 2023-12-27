American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,121 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2,142.9% during the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.66. 559,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,166,833. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $136.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $186.95.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.78.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

