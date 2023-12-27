American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Sold by Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the quarter. American Homes 4 Rent accounts for approximately 1.9% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $915,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,798,677.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $915,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,798,677.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $249,892.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,996.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AMH traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,108. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $28.78 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 84.62%.

AMH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

