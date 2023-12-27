Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Sold by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA decreased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the quarter. Americold Realty Trust makes up approximately 1.4% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 784,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,848,000 after purchasing an additional 48,260 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $284,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 14,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 16,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 6,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $170,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,616 shares in the company, valued at $130,909.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $170,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,909.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $256,802.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Americold Realty Trust stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,860. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.57. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.31 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -220.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

