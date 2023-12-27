Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lowered its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 0.8% of Coastline Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Amgen by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

AMGN opened at $283.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $151.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $271.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.54.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Several research firms recently commented on AMGN. UBS Group lowered their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Argus raised their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.71.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

