Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lowered its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 0.8% of Coastline Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Amgen by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Amgen Price Performance
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amgen Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 60.55%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently commented on AMGN. UBS Group lowered their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Argus raised their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.71.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amgen
About Amgen
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
