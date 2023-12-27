Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Position Trimmed by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Amgen by 99,178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,646,013,000 after acquiring an additional 308,876,983 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,780,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,792,621,000 after purchasing an additional 265,593 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,799,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,613,646,000 after purchasing an additional 368,924 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,241,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,495,917,000 after buying an additional 480,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.71.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $2.55 on Wednesday, reaching $286.45. 737,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,463,371. The company has a market capitalization of $153.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $271.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.54.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.55%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

