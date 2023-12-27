Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Trading Up 4.8%

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Free Report) was up 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.15. Approximately 601,058 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,142,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.80.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.1 %

The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.83 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 109.82%. The firm had revenue of $620.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.74 million. As a group, analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.