Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO) Shares Sold by Capital Market Strategies LLC

Capital Market Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 357.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000.

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $36.54. The company had a trading volume of 120,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,832. Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF has a 52 week low of $33.57 and a 52 week high of $37.12. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.57.

About Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

