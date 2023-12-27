AMS Capital Ltda Acquires New Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

AMS Capital Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,000. Apollo Global Management accounts for 2.9% of AMS Capital Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 174.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth approximately $511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,094,585 shares in the company, valued at $438,949,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,660,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,500 shares of company stock worth $15,620,100. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.6 %

APO stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.18. The company had a trading volume of 613,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,773. The company has a market capitalization of $52.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.16 and a 1 year high of $96.23.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.03 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 24.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.