AMS Capital Ltda Buys 4,919 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

AMS Capital Ltda grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises approximately 8.4% of AMS Capital Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in S&P Global by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 4,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in S&P Global by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.78.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SPGI traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $439.90. The company had a trading volume of 362,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,179. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $321.14 and a 1-year high of $441.67. The stock has a market cap of $139.36 billion, a PE ratio of 56.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

