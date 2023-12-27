AMS Capital Ltda Buys New Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

AMS Capital Ltda bought a new stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 408,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,000. NU comprises about 3.2% of AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in NU in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in NU by 206.7% in the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 9,895,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669,502 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in NU by 11.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in NU by 7.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 294,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 20,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in NU by 17.3% in the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 132,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 19,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NU. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on NU in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on NU from $8.30 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet raised NU from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, New Street Research cut NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.25 to $8.10 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.

NYSE NU traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,324,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,072,543. The company has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of 103.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.75. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $8.87.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. NU had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 5.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

