AMS Capital Ltda Increases Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

AMS Capital Ltda raised its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,652 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,211 shares during the quarter. SEA makes up about 5.4% of AMS Capital Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings in SEA were worth $4,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SEA by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,515,843 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $958,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,852 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SEA by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,709,367 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,359,646,000 after acquiring an additional 673,845 shares during the period. Charles Lim Capital Ltd lifted its position in SEA by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 5,000,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $290,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,800 shares during the period. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. lifted its position in SEA by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 4,698,142 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $406,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,652 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter worth about $237,386,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SE traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.14. 8,900,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,668,902. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $34.87 and a 52-week high of $88.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.56.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.38). SEA had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SE. Morgan Stanley cut SEA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.29.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

