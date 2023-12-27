AMS Capital Ltda Lowers Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

AMS Capital Ltda trimmed its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. AutoZone accounts for approximately 5.5% of AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,797,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,809,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $533,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 26,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,853,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer lowered AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,851.50.

AutoZone Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded down $1.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,567.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,757. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $2,750.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,606.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,541.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.63.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $27.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,536.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,536.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 2,950 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,640.84, for a total transaction of $7,790,478.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares in the company, valued at $411,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,949 shares of company stock valued at $38,497,878 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

