Analysts Set Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Target Price at $17.43

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.43.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Dana in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Dana from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Dana by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 462,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dana in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 73,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day moving average of $15.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58. Dana has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $19.75.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dana will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Dana’s payout ratio is -55.55%.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

