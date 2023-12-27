Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
Andrew Peller Stock Performance
Andrew Peller has a 1-year low of C$10.40 and a 1-year high of C$19.04.
Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$100.18 million for the quarter.
Insider Activity at Andrew Peller
About Andrew Peller
Andrew Peller Ltd is a Canada-based company, which produces and markets wine and wine related products. The Company’s brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Conviction, Red Rooster, Peller Estates French Cross, Peller Estates Proprietors Reserve, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, XOXO, skinnygrape, Hochtaler, Domaine D’Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal and Sommet.
