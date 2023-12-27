Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.71 and last traded at $11.71. 2,668 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 229% from the average session volume of 812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

Andritz Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.41.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter. Andritz had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 5.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Andritz AG will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Andritz Company Profile

Andritz AG provides plants, systems, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metal working and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, and China and rest of Asia. The company operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation.

