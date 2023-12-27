AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Trading 3.5% Higher

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.70 and last traded at $19.69. 206,421 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,801,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.03.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the third quarter worth $245,342,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the third quarter worth $25,027,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the third quarter worth $2,499,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the third quarter worth $177,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 83.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 76,806 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 34,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.36% of the company’s stock.
AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia.
