Anna Brown Purchases 29,388 Shares of CT Automotive Group plc (LON:CTA) Stock

CT Automotive Group plc (LON:CTA – Get Free Report) insider Anna Brown acquired 29,388 shares of CT Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of £19,983.84 ($25,392.43).

CT Automotive Group Price Performance

LON:CTA traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 68 ($0.86). The stock had a trading volume of 29,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,704. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 61.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.49, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.44. CT Automotive Group plc has a one year low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a one year high of GBX 100 ($1.27). The firm has a market capitalization of £50.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.00.

Get CT Automotive Group alerts:

CT Automotive Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

CT Automotive Group plc designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and supplies interior components and kinematic assemblies for the automotive industry. The company offers decorative finishes, air registers, arm rests, deployable cup holders, storage systems, wrapped assemblies, mechanical assemblies, light guides, dashboard panels, fascia finishes, and HVAC doors and assemblies, as well as related tooling products.

Receive News & Ratings for CT Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.