Anna Brown Purchases 29,388 Shares of CT Automotive Group plc (LON:CTA) Stock

CT Automotive Group plc (LON:CTA – Get Free Report) insider Anna Brown acquired 29,388 shares of CT Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of £19,983.84 ($25,392.43).
CT Automotive Group Price Performance
LON:CTA traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 68 ($0.86). The stock had a trading volume of 29,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,704. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 61.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.49, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.44. CT Automotive Group plc has a one year low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a one year high of GBX 100 ($1.27). The firm has a market capitalization of £50.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.00.
CT Automotive Group Company Profile
