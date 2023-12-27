Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Holdings Boosted by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in AON were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AON. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the second quarter worth $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in AON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AON traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $289.21. 532,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,299. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $326.70. The company has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $280.89 and a 52 week high of $347.37.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.92.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

