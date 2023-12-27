APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Bought by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,535 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in APA during the first quarter valued at $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of APA by 3,173.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,566 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of APA by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,324,000 after purchasing an additional 29,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on APA shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of APA from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of APA from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of APA from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.06.

Shares of APA stock opened at $37.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.86. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $48.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 3.32.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. The business’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Analysts predict that APA Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

