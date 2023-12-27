Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Hits New 52-Week High at $176.44

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $176.44 and last traded at $175.68, with a volume of 9992 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $174.69.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.87.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.32. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.12%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Industrial Technologies

In related news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $184,404.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $184,404.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $323,411.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,719.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,612 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.0% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

