Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lowered its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,295 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for 2.6% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $29,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 0.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.3% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.75. 1,223,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,917,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.68 and a 52 week high of $164.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.52.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.21.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

