Arcataur Capital Management LLC Buys 1,344 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 355,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 14.0% of Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $33,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $78,362,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 113,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,857 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.04. 1,554,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,165,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $110.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.00.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

