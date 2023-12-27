Arcataur Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 0.5% of Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.8% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,590,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.78. 585,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,318,122. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $111.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.43.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

