Arcataur Capital Management LLC Purchases 317 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after buying an additional 394,480,089 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,071,831,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after purchasing an additional 884,541 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,836,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,964,000 after purchasing an additional 559,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,464,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,541,000 after purchasing an additional 74,443 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.73. 453,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,553. The stock has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.49 and its 200-day moving average is $106.03. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $112.36.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

