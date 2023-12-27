Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.3% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADM traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.14. 1,278,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,010,085. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $69.31 and a 52-week high of $95.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.11 and its 200-day moving average is $76.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

ADM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

