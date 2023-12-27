Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.77

Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.77 and last traded at $12.75, with a volume of 28305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

Arcos Dorados Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.38.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 48.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,962,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,559,000 after buying an additional 2,435,111 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,821,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,167,000 after buying an additional 116,034 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,451,000 after buying an additional 399,336 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,582,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,355,000 after buying an additional 2,888,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,932,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

